Small Plane Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlanta, One Person Killed - Reports

The DeKalb County Police Department said on its Twitter account that law enforcement are responding to a possible plane crash near the Interstate-85 and Clairmont, Illinois.

One person was killed in a small plane crash when the aircraft flew into an apartment building, CNN reported.

Photos from the scene of incident show a two-storey house "missing a large swath of its brick facade" and with a damaged roof.

Police and firefighters promptly arrived at the scene, according to reports.

There is no immediate information of any casualties or what type of plane was involved.