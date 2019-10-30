Donald Trump Expected to Attend MMA Fight in Madison Square Garden - Reports

Donald Trump has previously expressed his open support for American mixed martial artist Colby Covington, also scheduling to attend his match in New York this November.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to attend an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to Breitbart News. The match will feature welterweight category fighter Nate Diaz battling against Jorge Masvidal, while Darren Till is expected to debut against former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum.

The news was first reported by New York Times correspondent Ani Karni and later confirmed to the media outlet by a source familiar with the US president’s scheduling; however, Donald Trump has not openly announced his visit to the Manhattan arena.

Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden on Sat night, per sources.



Stay over at Trump Tower.



Great news for traffic on NYC Marathon Sunday. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 29, 2019

It was reported that Donald Trump initially planned to attend the fight in a bid to see a bout with American mixed martial artist Colby Covington, whom he openly supports. However, the fighter, who was expected to arrive in the New York octagon in November, was ultimately moved to December fight in Las Vegas, following his recent attacks on the UFC.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

On Sunday, Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, DC.