Register
17:52 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    File photo, prisoners from Sacramento County await processing after arriving at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Deuel Vocational Institution (DVI) in Tracy, Calif

    California Correctional Authorities in Hot Water as Its Agents Put Nazi Flag on Display in Office

    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe

    A passer-by noticed a swastika banner in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation office in Sacramento and shared the video online. According to the state parole officers who work there, the hate symbol was being used for educational purposes only.

    A video showing a Nazi flag on display in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation office in Sacramento has gone viral after a pedestrian, Michael Johnson, shared it on the image hosting website Imgur.

    “This is a trashy way to represent this beautiful city, especially in a state building”, he wrote in the caption to the post, which has been viewed over 82k times.

    As he recalled in an interview with CBS Sacramento, he saw a big red flag with a swastika on it and large SS bolts through the blinds of a street-facing window that offered pedestrians a good look into the room. According to him, his first guess was that it was a Halloween show of bad taste before spotting other hate symbols.

    “I just don’t think it’s the proper display for a street-facing window”, he said.

    Following the publication, the flag, as well as other signs, were removed. The state parole agents explained that the items in question had been confiscated from local prisoners or parolees and were used for teaching purposes to illustrate what hate signs are circulating in the department’s facilities.

    In the statement, released by CDCR following the incident, it voiced commitment to “a zero-tolerance policy for the display” of such objects and said that they are taking “this issue very seriously.”

    “The flag has been removed and we will be looking into the circumstances for why the flag was in the office in the first place”, the statement promised.

    The agents also pledged not to let such displays be made again, although they will continue to discuss the hate imagery circulating in prisons.

    Related:

    Nazi Flag Hung in Canadian Town, Taken Down After Backlash - Reports
    French Senate Concealed Hitler Bust, Nazi Flag in Its Cellar for 75 Years, New Report Claims
    Tags:
    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, nazism, Nazi Flag, prisons, Sacramento, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse