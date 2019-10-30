Biden Uses National Cat Day to Fundraise to Put 'Pet Back in White House'

On Tuesday, the 2020 Democratic primary frotnrunner called on his Instagram followers to pitch in to his campaign, saying in a post that "it’s time we put a pet back in the White House".

In an Instagram post, Biden claimed that while some people celebrate National Cat Day and others celebrate National Dog Day, US President Trump doesn’t celebrate any of these – and called on his subscribers to “put a pet back in the White House” by supporting his campaign.

The message accompanied a photo of Biden and the German Shepherd he and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted from the Delaware Humane Association last November.

Trump is the first president in more than 100 years not to have an official White House pet. Former President Obama had two dogs during his time in the White House.

“I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?" he asked at a rally in El Paso, later adding, “I don’t know. I don’t feel good. Feels a little phoney to me".

The news came as Biden’s cash-strapped presidential campaign has reportedly been talking to top donors about ways to beef up its fundraising strategy in the crucial fourth quarter, including a possible increase in spending on social media platforms such as Facebook.