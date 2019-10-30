Former Trump Campaign Adviser Papadopoulos Seeks Vacant Congressional Seat

Papadopoulos has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission run his election campaign, according to a report by the Hill.
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 29, 2019
In another tweet, Papadopoulos said he's "smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned."
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 27, 2019
On Monday, Hill resigned from Congress in the wake of allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign.
— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
All comments
Show new comments (0)