Former Trump Campaign Adviser Papadopoulos Seeks Vacant Congressional Seat

Former US Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos has decided to run for the House seat vacated Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.).

Papadopoulos has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission run his election campaign, according to a report by the Hill.

— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 29, 2019

​In another tweet, Papadopoulos said he's "smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned."

— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 27, 2019

​On Monday, Hill resigned from Congress in the wake of allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign.

— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

​

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.