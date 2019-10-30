US Approves $4.5 Billion Upgrade For Japan’s 98 F-15J Fighter Jets - Defence Security Agency

"The government of Japan has requested the upgrade of up to ninety-eight (98) F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration consisting of up to one hundred three (103) APG-82(v)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar (includes five spares); one hundred sixteen (116) Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) Mission System Computer (includes 18 spares); and one hundred one (101) ALQ-239 Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS) (includes 3 spares)", the release said.
The estimated total program cost is $4.5 billion, the release added.
The US has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan for the 98 F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration for an estimated cost of $4.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/I4H8FDSMbz— Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) October 29, 2019
The F-15J, a version of the US F-15 Eagle aircraft, is manufactured in Japan by Mitsubishi under a licensing agreement with the former McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing.
