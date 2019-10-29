US House Democrats Unveil Text of Impeachment Procedures Resolution

House Democrats released on Tuesday afternoon the text of their upcoming resolution, which details the next phase of their impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives announced earlier in the week their intention to submit the resolution by Thursday, which they hope will nullify concerns raised by the White House and Republicans that the impeachment inquiry process lacks transparency.

Democrats just put out this fact sheet about the resolution highlighting key parts of it.



This gives Republicans some of what they were demanding including President Trump and his lawyers having access to evidence and being able to cross examine witnesses. pic.twitter.com/qxviYkHJqG — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 29, 2019

​The eight-page draft resolution describes the processes that will govern the probe, including open hearings and specific time limits for questioning. The process will be managed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is presided over by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) being the ranking minority member. The resolution requires the Intelligence Committee chair, along with the chairs of the Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees, "to issue a report setting forth its findings and any recommendations and appending any information and materials the Permanent Select Committee may deem appropriate with respect to the investigation described in the first section of this resolution" and to "make such report publicly available in electronic form, with appropriate redactions to protect classified and other sensitive information."

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Schiff, along with House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel (D-NY), and acting Oversight Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), said the resolution would "provide a pathway forward" for the impeachment inquiry. The House is probing US President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump tried to enlist Ukrainian help investigating former US Vice President Joe Biden.

"The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a president who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election. Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the president's misconduct," the statement reads.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday he and other GOP lawmakers would be reviewing the language of the House resolution to see if it passes a "smell test" of fairness for the president.