Register
20:58 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MSNBC's Rachel Maddow warns DNI report highlights Russia's and China's ability to shut down US power grid during extreme winter weather

    ‘Rhetorical Hyperbole’: MSNBC Host Goes to Linguistic Lengths to Strike $10 Mln Defamation Suit

    © Screenshot, MSNBC
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The defamation suit lodged by a pro-Trump news outlet against a renowned US journalist obliges her to pay a hefty sum if proved guilty and her legal team has apparently been thinking hard to come up with ways of inconspicuously backtracking on her “utterly false” claims.

    MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, currently involved in a legal battle over defamation charges, has requested that a San Diego court revoke a $10 million suit filed by One America News. Her attorney claims that it was not a distortion of facts, but a “hyperbolic turn of phrase” when she dubbed the small conservative media outlet “paid Russian propaganda”, bringing up a former contributor to Russia's Sputnik, who is employed by OAN.

    Maddow's attorney, Theodore J. “Ted” Boutrous Jr., noted that the host was clearly offering up her “own unique expression” of her views to capture what she saw as the “ridiculous” nature of a number of facts.

    “Her comment, therefore, is a quintessential statement ‘of rhetorical hyperbole, incapable of being proved true or false’”, he said.

    A hearing on the case is set for 16 December.

    Sputnik’s Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan weighed in on the unfolding dispute, expressing hope on her Telegram account that “the little but proud television channel will manage it all”.

    In last month’s defamation suit, the plaintiff contended that the claims Maddow made on her authorial show in July were "utterly and completely false”.

    The lawsuit reflects a recent tit-for-tat exchange between MSNBC, along with its umbrella company Comcast, and OAN, which, it states, underlies the conflict. The suit suggests that Maddow, by making the “Russian propaganda claims”, was retaliating against OAN President Charles Herring’s criticism of Comcast after he blasted the giant for its “anti-competitive censorship”.

    OAN's attorneys assumed that Comcast had refused to include the pro-Trump channel into its cable network because its politics contradict MSNBC's “liberal" views. The suit argued that MSNBC had thus prevented its audience from "hearing a different viewpoint”.

    Speaking on "The Rachel Maddow Show" on 22 July, days after Herring’s critical remarks, the host brought up a Daily Beast article that mentioned OAN-employed Kristian Rouz, who formerly contributed to the Russian media outlet Sputnik. She then went on to claim that "in this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda”.

    Up in Arms Against Big Tech's 'Anti-Conservative Bias'

    Bias in favour of US mainstream liberal media and attacks on right-wing outlets have long been a talking point for the current presidential administration. The White House has consistently accused tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube of hampering pro-conservative opinion makers like InfoWars founder Alex Jones or squelching posts by pro-Trump social media personalities like Diamond and Silk.

    The companies have denied the allegations of bias, admitting, though, that they have been blocking or kicking out users who violate the rules.

    Trump railed against censorship in July during a White House gathering, calling for his administration to explore all “regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech and the free-speech rights of all Americans”, insistently calling for ignoring what he brands "fake news" media outlets, like CNN, MSNBC, etc.

    Related:

    The Cold War? MSNBC’s Maddow Warns Russia Could Attack US During Polar Vortex
    Fox News Host Mocks Rachel Maddow for Being a ‘Tin Foil Hat Wearer’ on Russia
    Rachel Maddow Unleashes Conspiracy Theory on ‘Edited’ White House Footage
    Tags:
    mainstream media, White House, media outlet, media, right-wing, Big Tech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse