Netizens Divided Over Donald Trump Jr’s Attack on Critics of His Father

On 27 October, President Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. The businessman-turned-politician appeared in the stadium along with his wife Melania and officials from his administration. Trump's critics drew attention to the absence of his son Barron.

Donald Trump Jr has responded to criticism of his father, who was called a bad parent for not taking his youngest son Barron to a baseball game. During the match, Trump and his team were booed by some members of the audience. Speaking to reporters during a press call promoting his new book, Trump Jr noted that his father was aware of the reaction that his appearance at the game would trigger and decided to leave Barron at home.

Earlier, the businessman harshly attacked one of his father’s critics on Twitter and lauded the president’s parenting skills in a post.

​Social media users were divided in their opinion about Trump Jr’s reaction, with some saying that the businessman was trying too hard to get his father’s attention and taking it out on other people just because he had not been invited to the game either.

​Other users agreed that the president did right by leaving his son at home, thereby protecting him.

​Donald Trump Jr is now actively promoting his new book “Triggered” that he says will help expose fake news promoted by the mainstream media. During the press call, Trump Jr cited The Washington Post’s article about the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, where newspaper referred to the leader of the brutal terrorist organisation as an “austere religious scholar”.

Trump Jr informed reporters that he has set up a website that allows people to purchase a copy of his book and send it to left-wing politicians and prominent critics of his father, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Netizens appreciated Trump Jr’s marketing skills and noted that he had presented them with a hard choice...