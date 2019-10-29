‘Supernatural’ Series Star Arrested in Texas on Suspicion of Assault – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jared Padalecki, the star of the “Supernatural” series, was arrested in the Texas city of Austin over a suspected assault on two employees of a local bar, US media reported.

Padalecki was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and taken into custody, the Fox 7 Austin broadcaster reported on Monday.

The victims are reportedly an assistant manager and the general manager of the Stereotype bar, where the incident happened.

The actor is charged with two assault cases as well as public intoxication.

Padalecki plays Sam Winchester, one of two main characters of the “Supernatural” dark fantasy series, which has been broadcast since 2005.