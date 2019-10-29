Federal Judge Allows ‘MAGA Hat’ Student Sandmann to Sue Washington Post for Defamation

A federal judge has reversed his previous ruling and allowed Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann to proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post, after first dismissing the case.

On Monday, after reviewing an amended complaint, Judge William Bertelsman ruled that the case could enter the discovery phase and hence a portion of the lawsuit against the newspaper could continue.

Nick and his attorneys said the Washington Post article conveyed that Nick had assaulted or physically intimidated Nathan Phillips and engaged in racist conduct after the Right to Life March, in Washington DC, on 18 January. The video that went viral that winter showed Sandmann and Phillips, a Native American who was demonstrating that day, standing close to each other in a crowd, with Sandmann staring at Phillips as he played the drum.

Sandmann's lawyers argued that the Washington Post incorrectly characterized the teen as the aggressor in the situation and exposed him to public ridicule, making the teen who was wearing a MAGA hat a target of the anti-Trump media. The Washington Post had admitted to the existence of vague "subsequent reporting" but neither retracted nor apologized to Sandmann

Bertelsman said in the order that he stands by his decision that 30 of the 33 statements Sandmann's lawyers had argued libellous were not, but that "justice requires" further review of three of the statements.

"These three statements state that (Sandmann) 'blocked' Nathan Phillips and 'would not allow him to retreat,'" the order reads.

Bertelsman said the amended complaint also argues that Phillips "deliberately lied" and "had an unsavoury reputation." The new complaint also states the Washington Post should have known about Phillips due to the previous coverage of him.

Sandmann's attorneys also filed lawsuits against CNN, NBCUniversal, Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, comedian Kathy Griffin and several other representatives of liberal media. The outcomes of these lawsuits are yet to be revealed.