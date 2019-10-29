The statement followed the recent announcement of US President Donald Trump that Daesh-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in the US-led raid in the Syrian province of Idlib.

US Department of State said on its official Twitter page on Tuesday that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to hold a special meeting with Foreign Ministers of the global Anti-Daesh Coalition on 14 November in Washington, DC. The agenda of the meeting will be focused on further actions to defeat the Daesh* terrorists.

.@SecPompeo will host the Foreign Ministers of the Global @Coalition to Defeat ISIS for an extraordinary meeting on November 14 in Washington, D.C. to review next steps in the joint campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS. https://t.co/5e4PR8RzQh — Department of State (@StateDept) October 29, 2019

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the leader of the Daesh* terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been neutralized during the US-led operation in Idlib, as he had been allegedly chased into the tunnel and had to blew himself up, also bringing three children to death.

The Global Coalition was formed in September 2014 officialy to combat Daesh* terrorist group. On its official website it has also confirmed the death of al-Baghdadi.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia