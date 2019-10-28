Lulz Swamp Twitter as Ex-President Clinton Aide Says ‘God Put Hillary on Earth’ for 2020 Race

As a political commentator and ex-adviser to Bill Clinton put it earlier, there is “always a possibility” that Hillary, who is currently touring the country to promote her book on “gutsy women”, will enter the fray - even at the last minute.

Former adviser to President Clinton, Dick Morris, told John Catsimatidis on his radio show on Sunday that Hillary Clinton most likely wants to dive into the 2020 presidential race because she thinks “God put her on the Earth” for the presidency.

“My feeling is that she wants to”, Morris said, further elaborating on how spiritually bound she might be feeling: “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it”.

However, he pinpointed there was one obstacle in her way: “But she’s hesitant because she realises the timing is bad”, Morris noted, going on specify what the arguably more favourable conditions for Clinton to jump into the race would be. “She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her”, Morris said.

According to Bill Clinton’s former adviser, who first spoke about the possibility last Sunday on the same programme, Hillary would suit the role of the moderate candidate instead of Biden, as voters would be seeking an alternative to the “leftist” Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“The question is, are there enough moderates to beat Elizabeth Warren the leftist?” Morris wondered, expressing his personal certainty that Clinton is waiting for favourable circumstances to once again throw the gauntlet to President Trump and her fellow Dems: “Make no mistake. She wants it”, he added.

“She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it”. The idea of a calling behind Clinton’s rumoured plan met a barrage of opposition online, with one stating “God is not in her life in any way, shape or form”, while another questioned “which god entitled her to”:

Rumours have circulated about Clinton embarking on her 2020 campaign, particularly among conservative outlets, while she is touring the country to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women", which she authored jointly with her daughter.

Some of her allies have dismissed the rumours, saying they're “Bannon-created”, referring to right-wing activist and media personality Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump. Clinton’s recent remarks on PBS NewsHour propelled the speculation, as the former secretary of state told the outlet that she could “obviously” beat Trump “again”.

Trump, for his part, also chimed in on the debate, suggesting in a recent tweet that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” provided she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanours including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”