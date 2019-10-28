Legendary Godfather Producer, Robert Evans, Dies at 89

American film producer and former studio executive Robert Evans was best known for his work on Rosemary's Baby, Love Story, The Godfather, and Chinatown.

Robert Evans, the studio chief who brought Paramount Pictures back to life in the 1960s, has died at 89 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our son, Joshua, and I will miss Bob tremendously. And we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the Film Industry. He will be remembered as a giant", his ex-wife, actress Ali MacGraw, said in a statement.

RIP to #RobertEvans, the legendary Hollywood producer, Chinatown Godfather,Serpico,LoveStory ,Rosemary’s baby...

No details of his death are immediately available.

The former actor became head of the production at Paramount at age 36. He raised the studio from ninth and last place among the majors to No. 1 at the box office.