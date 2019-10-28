Register
11:19 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the special forces of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are pictured during preparations to join the front against Turkish forces, on October 10, 2019

    Daesh Spokesman Killed in New Raid Following Death of Al-Baghdadi – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Delil Souleiman
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (17)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Sunday morning, the US president confirmed earlier reports that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US raid in Syria, which is, however, still being questioned by other states present in the area.

    A spokesperson for the Daesh* terrorist organisation, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, has reportedly been killed in a Joint Special Operations Command raid by US military forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Fighters (SDF), following the assassination of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Newsweek revealed on Sunday.

    The news was later confirmed by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi, who announced on Twitter that al-Muhajir was targeted in the village of Ein al Baat as part of an ongoing operation to catch Daesh leaders.

    ​The Kurdish-led People's Defence Units (YPG) also reported on al-Muhajir’s death.

    ​Al-Muhajir was named the group’s spokesperson in 2016 following the death of his predecessor Abu Mohammad al-Adnani during a US strike in Aleppo. His identity and origins remain unknown to the wider public.

    The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday morning, stating that head of the terrorist organisation “died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way".

    Trump also thanked Russia for cooperating on the matter as the US forces reportedly flew through Russian-held areas during the operation, which however has not been confirmed by Russian Defence Ministry. On Sunday, Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that “no strikes performed by US aircraft or aircraft belonging to the so called 'international coalition' were detected on Saturday or during the following days”.

    Al-Baghdadi's death has been reported on multiple occasions over the previous few years, but no confirmation of the earlier accounts was issued before.  

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (17)
    Tags:
    Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syrian Democratic Forces, Donald Trump, Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse