Register
10:19 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 23, 2019

    Family of Daesh Hostage Kayla Mueller Says She Might Be Alive If Obama Was As ‘Decisive’ as Trump

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (15)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In 2013, American human rights activist Kayla Mueller was captured by Daesh militants in Syria, which was followed up by reports that she was systematically assaulted by the terrorist organisation’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    The parents of Kayla Mueller – an Arizona-born humanitarian aid worker who was taken hostage by Daesh* in Syria in August 2013 and killed 18 months later – said that they were grateful for US President Donald Trump conducting a mission that resulted in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and suggested that their daughter could have been saved had former President Obama been as "decisive" as Trump, according to The Arizona Republic.

    "We are so grateful for them ... we are so grateful", Kayla’s mother Marsha Mueller told the media on Sunday morning, following President Trump's announcement that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid by US Special Operations commandos in northwest Syria. It was later revealed by White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien that the operation was named after Kayla Mueller.

    “I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been", Marsha Mueller added.

    The parents of Kayla, who was reportedly raped by al-Baghdadi himself on multiple occasions, said that it was important for them that their daughter and other hostages captured and killed by Daesh were not forgotten. Donald Trump even mentioned Kayla’s name twice during a press conference following the announcement.

    “He knows her story. He's been briefed on it, and he knows, and that’s important to me", Kayla’s father Carl Mueller told the media outlet. “I don’t think anything would have stopped him from getting this guy”.
    Kayla Mueller (L), 26, an American humanitarian worker from Prescott, Arizona is pictured with her mother Marsha Mueller in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 6, 2015
    © REUTERS / Mueller Family/Handout via Reuters
    Kayla Mueller (L), 26, an American humanitarian worker from Prescott, Arizona is pictured with her mother Marsha Mueller in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 6, 2015

    Mueller was kidnapped by Daesh in 2013 while working as a human rights activist with Doctors Without Borders in Syria. The reports suggested that one of Daesh's senior members, Abu Sayyaf, had been responsible for Mueller’s kidnapping, which reportedly allowed al-Baghdadi to assault the American on multiple occasions.

    “What this man did to Kayla — he kidnapped her", Carl Mueller said. “She was held in many prisons. She was held in solitary confinement. She was tortured. She was intimidated. She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi himself”.

    It was later confirmed by US forces that Mueller had been killed by a Jordanian airstrike in 2015, but her body has never been recovered. The family said that they still hope to find out more about their daughter’s life in captivity and the circumstances of her death.

    “For me what matters most I'm hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along", said Mueller’s mother. “I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened”.

    ​On Sunday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military operation, saying that he “died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way". The US president also thanked Russia for cooperating on the matter by claiming that US forces had to fly through certain Russian-controlled areas to reach their target.

    However, the Russian Defence Ministry has said that it was unaware of providing assistance to US military units and did not possess any reliable data regarding the operation, as “no airstrikes performed by US aircraft” or international coalition were detected on Saturday, according to Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia.

    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (15)
    Tags:
    Syria, United States, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse