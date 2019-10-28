Rep. Katie Hill to Resign Amid Allegations of Inappropriate Relationships With Staffers - Report

The representative will resign by the end of the week, the report says.

US Representative Katie Hill is resigning from Congress in the wake of allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, Politico reported Sunday citing two sources in the Democratic Party.

The representative was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a male staffer, which she denied. However, Hill admitted to and apologized for an "inappropriate" affair with a female campaign staffer earlier this week, Politico report says.

