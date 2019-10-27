Trump to Make 'Major Statement' on Sunday Morning - White House

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Something very big has just happened" without providing further explanation.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Saturday that the US president would make a "major statement" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT).

Gidley gave no further details.

The announcement comes one hour after Trump tweeted that something "very big" had happened, sending Twitterians into a meltdown since the president did not elaborate.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

According to CNBC, the White House initially said that the statement was made by Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.