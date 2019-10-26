Register
17:18 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Oct. 1, 2018 photo, Stormy Nichole Day, left, sits on a sidewalk on Haight Street with Nord (last name not given) and his dog Hobo while interviewed about being homeless in San Francisco

    Trump Blasts Pelosi Over San Fran Cesspool, Says She’s Too Busy With Impeachment to Focus on City

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    San Francisco faces a major sanitary and environmental crisis owing to its homeless population, which has been accompanied by a flourishing market in illegal drugs, discarded heroin needles and piles of feces on its sidewalks. In 2018, the UN compared the city’s homeless camps to the slums of Mumbai.

    President Donald Trump has lashed out against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeting Saturday morning that he “couldn’t believe” the horrible shape her district in San Francisco was in, and complaining that instead of dealing with the problem, she was working on the impeachment probe against him.

    “We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away,” Trump implored, adding that Pelosi “must work on this mess and turn her District around.”

    This was the second time Trump addressed the situation in the city in recent weeks. Last month, he complained that local administrators had done a poor job addressing the city’s unhygienic state, and promised to issue an environmental notice to the city. “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.” Trump’s remarks brought a backlash from the mayor of the predominantly Blue city, who called Trump’s notice plans “ridiculous.”

    Pelosi herself admitted to problems facing her home district earlier this summer, saying San Francisco was “not even recognizable lately,” and calling on local authorities to take steps to fix the situation.

    Trump’s jab against Pelosi left his followers split, with some praising the president for ‘talking sense’, and accusing Pelosi of “forgetting” about her own district. Others attacked Trump, accusing him of trying to distract from the impeachment inquiry, or even claiming that he had expressed “hate” toward San Franciscans.

    Trump also continued his Twitter-based attack against the impeachment inquiry Saturday, calling the Ukraine investigation “just as Corrupt and Fake as all of the other garbage that went on before it,” and saying House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff had “got caught cheating” in his claims about what was said in the phone call between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

    The Democrats launched an impeachment probe against President Trump in late September, with the investigation revolving around a July phone call between Presidents Trump and Zelensky. Trump is being accused of trying to ‘dig up dirt’ on former Vice President Joe Biden, his possible rival in the 2020 presidential election, and of illegally pressuring Kiev to reopen a criminal probe into Biden’s son Hunter over Hunter Biden’s alleged corrupt activities while working for a Ukrainian energy company.

    Zelensky has denied that he was pressured by Trump. The White House released a transcript of the call, showing no direct evidence of ‘pay-to-play’ pressure. Trump denies any wrongdoing, and has repeatedly called the impeachment probe “witch hunt garbage” and an attempted “coup” by the Democrats.

    Related:

    Impeachment Intrigue Grips Dems, GOP, But US Public Tires of ‘Political Theater’
    Whistleblower Account No Longer Key to Impeachment Probe as Dems Have Other ‘Ample’ Proof – Report
    2020 Democratic Hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Impeachment Probe Transparency
    Fired Trump Advisor Bolton’s Lawyers in Touch With Democrats’ Impeachment Probe – Report
    Why House Dems' Impeachment Inquiry is Essentially a Soft Coup Attempt at Removing Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse