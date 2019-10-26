Trump Blasts Pelosi Over San Fran Cesspool, Says She’s Too Busy With Impeachment to Focus on City

San Francisco faces a major sanitary and environmental crisis owing to its homeless population, which has been accompanied by a flourishing market in illegal drugs, discarded heroin needles and piles of feces on its sidewalks. In 2018, the UN compared the city’s homeless camps to the slums of Mumbai.

President Donald Trump has lashed out against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeting Saturday morning that he “couldn’t believe” the horrible shape her district in San Francisco was in, and complaining that instead of dealing with the problem, she was working on the impeachment probe against him.

....We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

“We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away,” Trump implored, adding that Pelosi “must work on this mess and turn her District around.”

This was the second time Trump addressed the situation in the city in recent weeks. Last month, he complained that local administrators had done a poor job addressing the city’s unhygienic state, and promised to issue an environmental notice to the city. “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.” Trump’s remarks brought a backlash from the mayor of the predominantly Blue city, who called Trump’s notice plans “ridiculous.”

Pelosi herself admitted to problems facing her home district earlier this summer, saying San Francisco was “not even recognizable lately,” and calling on local authorities to take steps to fix the situation.

Trump’s jab against Pelosi left his followers split, with some praising the president for ‘talking sense’, and accusing Pelosi of “forgetting” about her own district. Others attacked Trump, accusing him of trying to distract from the impeachment inquiry, or even claiming that he had expressed “hate” toward San Franciscans.

Nancy Pelosi’s district is a reflection of her and the democrat policies—



Decay and Decline — CC (@ChatByCC) October 26, 2019

Right on!

Pelosi, focus on your own district. Did you forget about them? — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 26, 2019

At least she isn’t abusing her power by soliciting a foreign government to fix the elections. — Love America (@LoveAmerica2017) October 26, 2019

Lol, the only people who hate you more than New Yorkers are San Franciscoans. You're barking up the wrong tree, stupid.



You might as well try to convince Alabama to stop voting for pedophiles, or try telling Stephen Miller to stop acting reptilian. — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 26, 2019

How is this the presidents thoughts at 730 on a Saturday morning? — Patrick George (@PattyGeorge36) October 26, 2019

Trump also continued his Twitter-based attack against the impeachment inquiry Saturday, calling the Ukraine investigation “just as Corrupt and Fake as all of the other garbage that went on before it,” and saying House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff had “got caught cheating” in his claims about what was said in the phone call between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

The Ukraine investigation is just as Corrupt and Fake as all of the other garbage that went on before it. Even Shifty Schiff got caught cheating when he made up what I said on the call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

The Democrats launched an impeachment probe against President Trump in late September, with the investigation revolving around a July phone call between Presidents Trump and Zelensky. Trump is being accused of trying to ‘dig up dirt’ on former Vice President Joe Biden, his possible rival in the 2020 presidential election, and of illegally pressuring Kiev to reopen a criminal probe into Biden’s son Hunter over Hunter Biden’s alleged corrupt activities while working for a Ukrainian energy company.

Zelensky has denied that he was pressured by Trump. The White House released a transcript of the call, showing no direct evidence of ‘pay-to-play’ pressure. Trump denies any wrongdoing, and has repeatedly called the impeachment probe “witch hunt garbage” and an attempted “coup” by the Democrats.