Jeff Bezos Visits Public School Where Students Have No Clue Who He Is - Video

Earlier this week Jeff Bezos arrived at the computer science class at Dunbar High School in Washington DC, which has been funded by Amazon’s Future Engineer program.

In the footage, which has gone viral, Bezos walked into the classroom with bodyguards, photographers, public relations officials and reporters and none of the teenagers understood who he really was.

As Bezos walked into the classroom, students sat stony-faced and seemed confused by the Amazon CEO and his crew of security guards, public relations officials, photographers, and reporters – which outnumbered the small class of less than 20 students. One teenager was clearly heard asking fellow students ‘Who is Jeff Bezos?’

"Welcome, welcome! Jeff Bezos! Oh my God," the students' teacher said.

FYI...the young man in the class ended up being the only one who spoke to Jeff Bezos about how much he has learned about coding. Later on, he told me he wanted to “seize” the opportunity to talk to the CEO. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/E8LoFv2o99 — Caroline Tucker (@CTuckerNews) October 22, 2019

​Jeff Bezos, US technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, is the founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers. In addition to the United States, the company operates in Canada, China, Brazil, Japan and European countries. The Amazon.com online store was launched in July 1995.