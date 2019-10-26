Register
06:40 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former US Secretary Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite

    ‘Like Sex in the 90s’: Book Reveals James Mattis’ Thoughts on Trump’s Russia Strategy

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe

    The former US Secretary of Defence has a lot to say about the president he served under, and his ex-speechwriter is about to deliver us a piece of Mattis’ mind on a great many things.

    An upcoming book written by former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis’s ex-speechwriter Guy Snodgrass, reveals some juicy comments the Pentagon ex-head made on Trump and his decisions.

    In particular, the book, named ‘Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis,’ says the outspoken military veteran compared Trump’s policy on Russia to “sex in the 1990s.”

    “All about instant gratification,” it adds, according to The Daily Beast.

    In 1999, James Mattis was 49 years old. 

    In the book, Mattis also laments Trump’s propensity to announce important state decisions via Twitter, which at times has caught his own cabinet by surprise. In particular, Mattis commented on Trump’s tweeted decree banning transgender people from serving in the military, saying that the president was holding the entire government hostage.

    “No one move or the hostage gets it!” Mattis is quoted saying, while pointing a finger gun to his head.

    One of the juicier quips by the military veteran was in regard to Trump’s intention to conduct a lavish military parade in Washington. Mattis, a staunch opponent of the idea, said at one point that he would rather “swallow acid” than let Trump have the parade, which he believed would “harken back to Soviet Union-like displays of authoritarian power,” alongside wasting an estimated $50 million.

    According to Snodgrass, Trump got enthusiastic about the parade idea after witnessing the Bastille Day parade in France.

    "I want vehicles and tanks on Main Street, on Pennsylvania Avenue, from the Capitol to the White House. We need spirit! We should blow everybody away with this parade. The French had an amazing parade on Bastille Day with tanks and everything. Why can’t we do that?”, Trump is quoted saying.

    Trump eventually threw his parade on 4th of July this year, after Mattis resigned in December 2018.

    Snodgrass’s book is scheduled for publication on 29 October.

    Related:

    'I Wasn't Happy': Trump Reveals He Pushed Mattis to Resign From the Pentagon
    Mattis Declined to Follow Trump’s Orders Regarding North Korea, Iran – Reports
    Ex-DoD Chief Mattis Calls Trump ‘Unusual’, Warns ‘Rabid’ State of US Politics Could ‘Tear Country Apart’
    Trump ‘Insulted’ Mattis ‘at Great Length’, Called Him ‘World's Most Overrated General' – Reports
    Mattis Calls Himself ‘the Meryl Streep of Generals' Over Trump’s Criticism
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, book, Jim Mattis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse