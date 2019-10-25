Register
23:04 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Justice Department in Washington

    US Judge Rules DoJ Must Turn Over Mueller Grand Jury Material to House Committee

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    164
    Subscribe

    US District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Friday granted the US House Judiciary Committee access to special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted grand jury files.

    The order gives the US Department of Justice until October 30 to turn over said documents to the House committee.

    Howell's opinion notes that the Justice Department must disclose "all portions of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election that were redacted pursuant to [grand jury restrictions]."

    It also requires the department to release "any underlying transcripts or exhibits referenced in the portions of the Mueller Report that were redacted" pursuant to said restrictions.

    “[The House Judiciary Committee] has shown that it needs the grand jury material referenced and cited in the Mueller Report to avoid a possible injustice in the impeachment inquiry, that this need for disclosure is greater than the need for continued secrecy,” Howell wrote in her decision.

    "Complete information about the evidence the Special Counsel gathered, from whom, and in what setting is indispensable to [the committee]." 

    Additionally, Howell also determined that the US House is in the midst of an impeachment inquiry, stating that "even in cases of presidential impeachment, a House resolution has never, in fact, been required to begin an impeachment inquiry."

    In the 75-page opinion, Howell further stated that "impeachment factored into [Mueller's] analysis," and that Congress is the "appropriate body to resume where the Special Counsel left off."

    Although the majority of Mueller's 448-page report was made public in May, much of it was redacted, with grand jury secrecy laws prohibiting the publication of certain portions of the document. The judge has indicated that once the committee fully reviews the requested files, it may submit additional requests for any further files.

    Related:

    Addicted to Russiagate, Dems Make Another Huge Blunder with Lewandowski
    If Ukraine Connection With Trump Is True, Could This Be The Real "Russiagate"?
    Whistleblower Report is US Intel Community ‘Tremor’ Caused by Barr’s Russiagate Origins Probe
    US Justice Department in Possession of Blackberry Devices Used by RussiaGate Enigma Joseph Mifsud
    Trump Committed 'Fatal Mistake' by Involving Himself in Russiagate Origins Probe
    Tags:
    investigation, Russiagate, Robert Mueller, US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, US House, DOJ, US Justice Department, Justice Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse