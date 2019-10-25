Register
21:55 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A structure burns during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California

    California Utility Co May Be to Blame for Devastating Blaze North of San Francisco – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The state’s emergency services have responded to multiple fires raging across both northern and southern California starting Wednesday, with one of the major blazes affecting vineyards in Sonoma County, while a second destroyed property and prompted mass evacuations north of Los Angeles.

    California utility company Pacific Gas & Electric has admitted that they did not de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville, northern California, with an out of control blaze erupting in the region minutes after a malfunction was reported.

    PG&E CEO Bill Johnson was quoted by AP as saying that it wasn’t clear what caused the fire at this time, and that the faulty tower had been inspected on four occasions over the past two years with no signs of problems. However, on Wednesday, the company had reported discovering a “broken jumper” on the affected tower, with a fire reported to have broken out minutes later.

    The blaze, driven by strong winds, soon swallowed up some 65 square kilometers (34 square miles) in territory, with 2,000 people in Sonoma County, along with the entire town of Geyserville, evacuated as at least 49 buildings were consumed in flames. The fire is also known as the Kincade Fire.

    The utility has since released a statement saying the transmission lines had not been de-energized “because forecast weather conditions, particularly wind speeds, did not trigger the [Public Safety Power Shutoff] protocol.”

    Firefighters warned Friday that the fire may expand over the weekend amid forecasts of heavy winds.

    The fire also caused havoc beyond the area directly affected, with PG&E temporarily shutting off power to about 500,000 people across the northern and central part of the state, although juice was restored to over 90 percent of affected customers by Thursday night.

    Southern California Faces Separate Blaze

    Meanwhile, in southern California, authorities warned that a separate fire north of Los Angeles had placed over 15,000 structures under threat, with Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby quoted by AP as saying that the fire, also driven by strong winds, was only 5 percent contained, having already burned through some 17 square kilometers (7 square miles) of land. That fire, whose cause has yet to be determined, began Thursday, and has prompted the evacuations of as many as 50,000 people.

    Officials closed all schools in San Fernando Valley on Friday over the blaze, citing poor air quality, with about two dozen private schools also closed.

    Along with these fires, the state is experiencing at least two other major fires, including a grass fire in San Mateo County, south of Pescadero, and a fire in San Bernadino County,  east of LA, which has burned through 95 acres and led to the closure of a major highway.

    PG&E faced a backlash over a 2018 blaze known as the Camp Fire, which led to the deaths of 85 people, and caused $16.5 billion in damage, and was thought to have been sparked by aging PG&E equipment. The company is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits and, and has sought bankruptcy protection.

    Related:

    Videos: Destructive Wildfires Spread Across California, Force Thousands to Evacuate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse