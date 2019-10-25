Register
    Lara Trump, during a campaign rally for his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

    Lara Trump Defends President’s Daughter Ivanka and Son-in-Law Kushner After Biden Criticism

    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    US
    Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview airing on 27 October that it was “simply improper” for US President Donald Trump to have provided his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared with high-level positions in the White House administration.

    Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump defended her family on Thursday after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his children won't have "offices" in the White House, calling it "improper."

    "I will say first and foremost that I think Jared and Ivanka do such a great job at the White House... Neither of them takes a paycheck. They work day in and day out under intense scrutiny from everyone," Lara Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric Trump, said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

    The American television producer praised Ivanka Trump and Kushner for their work.

    "I know that [Kushner has] gotten farther than a lot of folks in the past with the pedigree that I think Joe Biden is probably referring to. But, you know, it's a little ridiculous to hear Joe Biden claim that the president, or somehow our family, isn't working wholeheartedly for the American people," Lara Trump continued."Donald Trump gave up an incredible business career [and] spent millions of dollars of his own money to run for president."

    Lara Trump also mentioned Biden's son Hunter, who has been at the centre of the impeachment inquiry launched by the House Democrats against Donald Trump due to his work in Ukraine at a time when his father was leading policy on Ukraine during the Obama administration.

    "Whenever he became president, the Trump family got out of international business, much different than the Biden family, who whenever Joe Biden became vice president, you saw that Hunter Biden got into international business," she said. "I think they get criticized nonstop…I don't think it's fair," Lara Trump added of Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

    Earlier, in a "60 Minutes" interview for CBS set to air Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, claiming it was “simply improper” for US President Donald Trump to have installed his daughter and son-in-law in official capacity in the White House.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination for the 2020 election, was talking about his presidential campaign, and made the comments when asked if Trump’s children have “acted properly and avoided conflicts of interests” since he entered the Oval Office.

    In CBS footage released ahead of the interview, while initially claiming he was not “raised to go after children,” Biden proceeded to point out “their actions” spoke for themselves.

    “I can just tell you this, that if I’m president, get elected president, my children are not gonna have offices in the White House,” Biden said in the interview.

    Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner moved from New York to Washington after President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign to join the administration as unpaid White House advisers, with Ivanka eventually closing down her clothing business.

    In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal Court Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal Court Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Both have come in for their share of intense criticism from within the administration and from political opponents, who insist that Ivanka’s lack of foreign policy or diplomacy experience often leaves her “out of her depth” at international gatherings.

    Tags:
    impeachment, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump
