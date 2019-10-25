Register
12:44 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jesus

    'Jesus Saves' on Marathon Runner's Bib Proves Prophetic

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Runner Tyler Moon opted to have “Jesus Saves” printed on his Twin Cities Marathon racing bib instead of his name, so that when people saw him, it “pointed them to Jesus”.

    Tyler Moon, 25, of Eden Prairie, opted to have a faith-filled message reading “Jesus Saves” on his running bib instead of his name, not realising that a man named Jesus “Jesse” Bueno would literally save him, after he collapsed during the Medtronic Twin Cities 10 Mile event.

    "So, before the race, my name was originally on the bib. One day I got a thought -- I thought it was from God and that it should be a profession of faith -- and changed it to 'Jesus Saves', so that another runner or someone in the audience would see it ... that Jesus saves us for eternity," Moon told Fox News.

    Moon, who works for General Mills in logistics, enjoys running, and although reportedly not quite ready for a marathon this year, felt confident he could do the 10-mile race, as he joined other runners at 7 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile run on 6 October.

    His parents and fiancee Amy Greene were cheering him on.

    “I was feeling great that day. I was pretty excited to get up and do it. I’d been looking forward to it for a really long time,” said the former college football player, who had no history of heart trouble.

    The runner’s watch recorded him doing eight-minute miles, just as anticipated, yet after the first mile Moon claims he remembers nothing.

    By the eighth mile, on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, things went scarily wrong, as for about 10 seconds his heart was not pumping blood and he experienced a heart attack, collapsing on his left side.

    Tyler Moon suffered fractured bones in his face, a concussion and scraped up his left knee and hand.

    Doctors would tell him later that he had experienced ventricular tachycardia, a fast, irregular heartbeat.

    Right beside the fallen runner was Jesus Bueno, who goes by the nickname Jesse, but said his legal name is Jesus, pronounced “Hay-soos”.

    “He just collapsed. He basically fell straight down,” said Bueno, who is a certified registered nurse anaesthetist who’s helped perform CPR on patients in hospital.

    Bueno, 43, dropped down beside Moon and told someone to call 911 as he tried to determine if Moon had a pulse.

    “We’ve got to start CPR,” he told his colleague, who was also running and had stopped to help.

    The colleague started on chest compressions while Bueno used a mask supplied by a race attendant to breathe for Moon.

    After the paramedics arrived, Jesus Bueno continued helping, putting the patches of the defibrillator on Moon, who was subsequently rushed to Regions Hospital.

    Bueno then completed the race.

    “It was surreal,” he said later.

    Concerned for Moon, Bueno eventually contacted him through Facebook.

    “I was just glad that he was good and that he’s going to be fine,” Bueno said.

    Moon, who is still recovering, said that his heart is fine and that what happened to him was an anomaly.

    He said he’s grateful to be alive and to all who helped save him, and he can’t help but wonder about the significance of the words on his racing bib.

    “Amy and I are Christians and on my race bib I wanted to have a statement so that when people saw me run by, it pointed them to Jesus. We’re just happy God had it happen where it did, where there were all these wonderful people that stepped up. Like I’ve said, I went for a run, then all of a sudden, a bunch of strangers saved my life," said Moon.

    Netizens sprang to action to remark on the incredible timing and happy outcome of the incident.

    Related:

    Size Matters: Big Ben Runner Gets Stuck on Finish Line at London Marathon
    Tags:
    heart attack, marathon, marathon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse