At Least One Shot Inside Mall in Florida, Suspects At Large - Reports

One man was injured during a shooting at Southland Mall in Miami's Cutler Bay Thursday afternoon, CBS Miami reported, citing local police.

Police are currently looking for three suspects described as one wearing a tan or beige hoodie and two others wearing black, according to reports.

The injured victim, who was shot in the back, is reported to be conscious and talking. He was hospitalized at the Jackson South Medical Center, according to CBS.

#BREAKING Shooting reported at Southland Mall in #CutlerBay. 1 male patient is being transported to Jackson South Trauma center. More on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/EnfTDS5ktr — Guadalupe Monarrez (@lupemonarrez) October 24, 2019

According to police, the incident took place in front of a Foot Action store on South Dixie Highway.

No other injuries were reported.