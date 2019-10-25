Russian National Maria Butina Released from US Jail - Video

The Russian Ambassador to the United States warned this week that there were no legal obstacles preventing Butina from returning home to Russia, however, some issues with her departure from the United States could arise.

Russian national Maria Butina is being released from the Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee, in Florida on Friday, 25 October.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States. She signed a plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said in late September that she would be released on 25 October.

