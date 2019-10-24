Register
16:58 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bette Midler

    Bette Midler Cheers Neighbour Who ‘Beat the Sh*t Out of Sen. Rand Paul’ After His Criticism of Kurds

    CC BY 2.0 / Alan Light / Bette Midler
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Earlier on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared on ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast to lambast the Kurds as “ingrates” for hurling potatoes at US troops withdrawing from northern Syria.

    Left-wing actress and singer Bette Midler lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on 23 October over his criticism of the Kurds by giving kudos to his neighbour who brutally beat the senator, breaking several of his ribs in an altercation in his Kentucky yard in 2017.

    “I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the sh*t out of Rand Paul,” Bette Midler said.

    Rand Paul appeared on ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast on 23 October, condemning the Kurds for acting like “ingrates” toward US troops withdrawing from northern Syria.

    Footage posted by a Kurdish news agency on 21 October showed angry residents hurling potatoes at a convoy of armoured vehicles driving through Kurdish-dominated cities in Syria as US troops were pulled out after President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal, opening the way for Turkey to launch Operation Peace Spring on 9 October in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish forces and Daesh* terror group militants.

    “We saved the Kurds from being beheaded and massacred by ISIS,” Sen. Paul said. “They were able to win with our armament, with our Air Force, and they should be thanking us and throwing rose petals. And so, no, I’m offended by them throwing refuse at our troops. And it shows them to be ingrates.”

    In the past, Midler has never been shy about voicing her opinions about members of the Trump administration or endorsing physical violence against a Republican.

    In June she faced backlash over a deleted tweet in which she fantasised about President Trump being stabbed to death, while last year she famously expressed the hope of watching the president’s funeral on television and seeing him and his entire family hanged.
    Netizens weighed in on the Broadway star’s tweet, with many deploring her “call for violence”:

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Senator Rand Paul ‘Quietly Worked’ Against US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Media Claim
    'FLOTITS': Bette Midler Stirs Up Twitter With Melania's Nude PHOTO
    US Actress Bette Midler Turns Ire From POTUS to Melania With Limerick Tweet
    Senator Rand Paul Offers to Buy Ilhan Omar a Ticket to Somalia to Help Her ‘Appreciate’ America
    'Unhinged Democrats': Twitter Furious Over Woman Verbally Assaulting Senator Rand Paul in Restaurant
    Tags:
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Syrian Kurds, Kurds, Kurds, Kurds, Kurds, Rand Paul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse