Pornhub Takes Down Locker Room Hidden Cam Footage, Condemns Revenge Porn

The police have already identified a "person of interest" in the hidden camera case, who was apparently "associated with the school at the time" despite not being a student.

One of the world’s most prominent providers of online pornography, PornHub, has apparently once again confirmed its negative stance on the so called revenge porn by taking down several videos filmed by a hidden camera installed inside a women’s locker room at a college in South Carolina.

According to TMZ, the camera was originally concealed in the visiting locker room at Limestone College in Gaffney "around late 2012", with women from at least five different schools ending up being filmed while undressing and showering.

The videos in question were uploaded on Pornhub only in 2019, with a concerned citizen notifying Limestone officials of this development, thus leading to a police investigation and the footage’s subsequent removal from the website.

"Through the years, we have supported legislation that has made revenge porn illegal and have also worked directly alongside local authorities on individual cases to assist in prosecution", Pornhub VP Blake White said. "On our platform, we strongly condemn non-consensual content, including revenge porn".

The media outlet also notes that the cops have managed to identify “a person of interest” in this case who "associated with the school at the time", even though that person apparently was not a student.

Meanwhile, Limestone College said in a statement that the safety of their "students, faculty, staff, and guests" remains their "primary goal".

"It is unfortunate that an individual or individuals might have violated the terms under which we are gathered as a community at this College", the statement said.