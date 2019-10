The issue of Turkey's offensive in Syria is expected to dominate the agenda of the speech. President Donald Trump previously defended his decision to withdraw American soldiers from northern Syria, saying that the US had never promised Kurdish forces that they would stay in the country indefinitely.

US President Donald Trump is delivering a speech at the White House on Wednesday, 23 October.

The situation in Syria is expected to be the key point of the president's remarks at the White House.

A Turkish offensive launched on 9 October came to a halt last Thursday following an agreement by Washington and Ankara for a 120-hour armistice. The ceasefire officially terminated on Tuesday evening.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE