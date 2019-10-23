Register
17:41 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. November 4, 2016.

    ‘Corruption Is Your Power': Fiery Backlash as Hillary Clinton Quotes Beyonce Amid 2020 Bid Rumours

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 25
    Subscribe

    As the US presidential primaries are to be held from February to June 2020, rumours are running high if Hillary Clinton will indeed enter the fray at the last minute, with even POTUS Trump welcoming her to do so provided she “explains her misdemeanours".

    Hillary Clinton has added fuel to speculations over her rumoured next attempt to occupy the White House by posting a suggestive quote from pop diva Beyonce. “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it", the former first lady posted from the singer's “Halo” on Instagram expressing her approval in the caption:

    “@Beyonce speaks the truth", Clinton wrote alongside the hashtag #GutsyWomen — an homage to her new children’s book, which she authored jointly with her daughter.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    @Beyonce speaks the truth.⁣ ⁣ #GutsyWomen

    Публикация от Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

    The backlash that ensued was really overwhelming.

    “Lives are taken and you ignored their cries", one wrote purportedly referring to the wars waged by the US in the early 2000s.

    Another asked to clarify why Clinton is so keen on pondering “Russia assets”, in a nod to the ongoing Clinton-Tulsi Gabbard feud.

    “When did ALL of your opponents become Russian agents? Quite a shocking coincidence. I'd appreciate knowing when this conversions happened!” the user posted.

    “So you don't believe in Democracy?” A different user asked cheekily, with another weighing in saying “you both [Clinton and Beyonce] are ignorant twats".

    While some described the approach as “totalitarian", another dwelled on abuse of power and corruption issues:

    “And you have stolen yours", another commented. “Corruption is your power".

    However, there were also those who delicately praised Clinton for catering to Beyonce’s fanbase’s interests, with users leaving room for irony and even suggesting the singer could take power:

    “I hope Beyonce is the first woman president!” one woman said.

    Many comments were, meanwhile, centered round the rumours of Clinton potentially running again for the presidency - something that Clinton herself has recently teased.

    “Foreshadowing?” one curious netizen wondered, with another butting in in response to “taking power”:

    “Or in your case, buy it", he said.

    Her remarks on the PBS NewsHour furthered speculation, as the former secretary of state told the outlet that she could “obviously” beat Trump “again".

    “Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again", she said. “But, just seriously, I don’t understand. I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation".

    Separately, The New York Times reported the other day, citing a few sources in the Democratic camp that Clinton had shared with them she would have run in the 2020 race if she thought she could win it.

    Political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris said Sunday that there is a chance the former secretary of state will launch a new presidential bid.

    “I think it’s always possible that Hillary runs", Morris said during an appearance on The Cats Roundtable over the weekend. “You know, John, there’s a test you can do at home. Just put your fingers on her wrist, and if you feel a pulse, you know she’s going to run".

    Trump, for his part, also weighed in on the debate, suggesting in a tweet earlier this month that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” as long as she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

    If the rumours are substantiated, Clinton may arguably rely on Beyonce, as her tweet is not the first time she has courted the Grammy-winning pop star to boost her political chances. In 2016, in Ohio, Beyonce delivered an emotional speech in support of the then-Democratic nominee:

    “We have to vote. The world looks to us as a progressive country that leads change. Eight years ago, I was so inspired that my nephew, a young black child, could grow up knowing his dreams could be realised by witnessing a black president in office", Beyoncé said dwelling on the diversity issue. “And now, we have the opportunity to create more change. I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and know that her possibilities are limitless".

    “We have to think about the future of our daughters, of our sons, and vote for someone who cares for them as much as we do", she rounded off stressing:“And that is why, ‘I’m with her'".

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Rumoured to Say She Would Run for President if She Felt She Could Win – Report
    Coco Gauff: No-Name-Turned-Wimbledon Star Left ‘Screaming’ After Supportive Post From Beyonce’s Mum
    Tulsi Gabbard Presses on With Anti-Clinton Rant Dubbing Her Foreign Policy ‘Devastating Disaster’
    Beyonce, Jay-Z Offer Lifetime Free Tickets for Fans Turned Vegans
    Tags:
    presidential bid, 2020 election, support, book, Hillary Clinton, Beyonce
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse