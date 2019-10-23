Register
15:45 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington

    US Spygate Probe Gets New Boost as Investigators Reportedly Obtain New Evidence

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The FBI investigation into alleged ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia eventually evolved into the Mueller probe, which concluded that no such conspiracy ever existed. Trump blasted the FBI for spying on his campaign, claiming that he had been targeted by former President Barack Obama's administration.

    US Attorney John Durham will be expanding his investigation into alleged FBI misconduct in the probe into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Fox News reported, citing anonymous sources. According to the media outlet, the expansion comes after Durham's visit to Rome, Italy, alongside Attorney General Bill Barr, yielded new evidence in the case.

    The broadening of the investigation could reportedly include questioning former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Both former officials reportedly promoted the use of the now largely discredited Steele Dossier in their investigation of alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

    Former CIA Director John Brennan is sworn-in on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Former CIA Director John Brennan is sworn-in on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force

    While it's unclear from the report what evidence Barr and Durham obtained in Italy, The Daily Beast's earlier report claimed that the two had listened to a recording of a deposition by Joseph Mifsud, a central character in the investigation of the Trump campaign who allegedly told one of Trump's aides that Moscow had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

    According to The Daily Beast, Mifsud, in the recording reviewed by Barr and Durham, explained to the authorities that police protection for him was necessary. Previously, former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos suggested that Mifsud approaching him was part of broader US intelligence plans to set him up.

    Spygate Scandal

    Trump, whose campaign and numerous of his closest allies have been subject to multiple investigations over the past few years, accused the Obama administration of targeting his campaign in order to support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. POTUS further slammed the FBI's investigation for allegedly unlawfully keeping tabs on his 2016 election campaign.

    The president alleged that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants that were granted to the FBI in order to spy on Carter Page, a former member of Trump's campaign, were given on the basis of the purported findings contained in the so-called Steele Dossier.

    Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

    The document, compiled by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, has since been largely discredited, namely due to having been assembled at the request of the firm Fusion GPS. The company had essentially been hired and paid for by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton's campaign separately to gather discrediting information on Trump.

    Related:

    Carter Page FISA: Questioning Foreign Policy Orthodoxy Makes You a Spy
    Crooked Hillary's Dossier: Trump Calling Out the Dems for Apparent FISA Abuse
    Teacher Finds Justice After Wrongful Firing; The Future of FISA Court
    Trying to ‘Kill Critical Media’: DOJ Using FISA Courts to Spy on Journalists
    FISA Scandal: Wall Street Analyst on 'Clinton Machine' and 'Omnipotent' FBI
    FISA Court Secretly Ruled That FBI Violated Rights of Thousands of Americans - Reports
    Tags:
    Bill Barr, 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump, FBI, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse