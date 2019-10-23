Register
15:00 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Katie Hill - House Democrats 100 Days

    Dem. Rep. Katie Hill Denies She Had Affair With Aide Amid Reports About Her ‘Throuple’ With Staffer

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Red State claimed that the congresswoman, who is the vice chair of the House Oversight Committee - which has been tasked with the impeachment inquiry, and her husband were involved in a three-way relationship with a female campaign staffer. The outlet also alleged that she had an affair with her legislative director, prohibited under House rules.

    Freshman Representative Katie Hill (D-Ca) has rejected allegations that she has been involved in an improper relationship with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, amid reports alleging that she has had two affairs. In her public statement, published by several outlets, the 32-year-old politician blamed her estranged "abusive husband" for the controversy and stated that he “seems determined to try to humiliate me" while they are in the midst of a divorce.

    "Allegations that I have been involved in a relationship with Mr. Kelly are absolutely false. I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties", she said in the statement, first released by Politico. However, as Fox News, which also received a copy, points out, it did not address the throuple allegations.

    The issue was brought up by the outlet Red State, which published what appear to be nude photos of the congresswoman with her campaign staffer, said to have been involved in the “throuple” with her husband Kenny Heslep, as well as snaps of his Facebook posts and messages, claiming that Hill also had an affair with Kelly. The latter might be a violation of House rules that were passed in February 2018 in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

    As the politician stated, she has turned to the US Capitol Police to look into how these intimate materials were published.

    "Intimate photos of me and another individual were published by Republican operatives on the internet without my consent. I have notified Capitol Hill police who are investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos, and therefore will have no further comment on the digital materials”, she stated.

    She also lambasted what she referred to as a “smear campaign”, saying it “will not get in the way of the work” that she is doing in Congress and her constituency. Several Democratic sources told Politico that she has also informed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer that the claims are untrue.

    As Politico points out, sources close to aides of the Democratic leadership dismiss the allegations as coming from GOP operatives in California who are trying to politically undermine Hill. In her statement, the congresswoman also took aim at her opponents.

    "I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain. This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed”, Hill, who defeated Republican Representative Steve Knight in 2018 in her district, is now facing several GOP rivals in her 2020 congressional campaign.

    Hill is on the Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, in which she serves as vice chairwoman. The latter is one of six committees that Pelosi has tasked with the “impeachment inquiry” into Donald Trump over allegations that he abused his power and pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son.

    Related:

    Trump Slams Report That He Mulled Replacing Mulvaney With Mnuchin or Conway
    Dem. Rep. on ‘Impeachment’ Committee Allegedly Had ‘Throuple’ Relationship With Staffer – Report
    Tags:
    impeachment, sexual affair, Washington DC, Democratic Party, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse