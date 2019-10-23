‘Beauty and the Beast’ Road Trip: Ivanka and Pompeo Set Off to Wichita Together

Donald Trump has previously referred to his daughter Ivanka and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “Beauty and the Beast”, something which was seemingly appreciated by both, who are now heading to the state of Kansas together.

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set off to Wichita together this week, where they will visit the WSU Tech National Centre for Aviation Training in a bid to promote the Trump administration's "Pledge to America's Workers" policy.

Visiting the Air Capital of the World with @SecPompeo to meet hardworking students in programs training them to succeed in careers in the aviation manufacturing industry. ✈️ 🇺🇸 #PledgetoAmericasWorkers https://t.co/jc5GpMBiwD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 22, 2019

​The news was shared by Ivanka Trump on her Twitter account, which immediately provoked a wave of related jokes, as the president’s daughter announced that the trip would include a meeting with students from the aviation industry.

Ivanka knows a lot about aviation her head is always in the clouds — MJG ⛳️ (@MJGWrites) October 23, 2019

What has Wichita done to deserve this? — EB Shenanigans (@janedoe53230467) October 23, 2019

Well that sounds exactly like something ivanka should do after all she has flown on lots of planes so she is totally qualified ... or ... what the hell is her role in the govt? To look pretty and fly all over the place on tax payers dime? — Bernadette Hughes (@bhughes06548766) October 23, 2019

Pushing her line of clothes no doubt — Mark J Miller (@MarkJMiller6) October 23, 2019

A Witchita hunt? — Photos By Peter B (@photos_peter) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump previously referred to the unexpected duo comprised of his 37-year-old married daughter, who serves as his senior advisor, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “Beauty and the Beast” during a gathering of Air Force personnel at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, where the two also travelled together, alongside the US president.

Trump to Mike Pompeo & Ivanka approaching the podium together:



“what a beautiful couple! beauty and the beast”! pic.twitter.com/b4T9TV8CXN — Maysam Behravesh (@MaysamBehravesh) June 30, 2019

​Many, including Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have previously raised concerns over the US presidential daughter's heavy involvement in US politics, despite lacking qualifications. However, neither Donald Trump nor Ivanka seemed to be bothered by the worries, as the US first daughter has continued to participate in state events together with other senior White House political staffers.