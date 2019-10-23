Register
23 October 2019
    Phone Home? Actor Who Played Alien’s Best Pal in ‘E.T.’ Arrested for DUI

    Actor Henry Thomas, best known for his role as “Elliott” in the 1982 movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this week after cops caught him snoozing while parked in the middle of an intersection.

    The man who once took E.T. on ride in the sky recently took a different nighttime ride in the back of an Oregon police car.

    The Tualatin Police Department, located in a suburb of the Portland Metropolitan Area, told tabloid website TMZ that officers were notified of a non-moving vehicle at a residential intersection around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

    Upon arrival, they found Thomas in a deep sleep at the wheel - so deep that the responding officers had to force him awake. While his car did not smell like alcohol, he was still booked on suspicion of DUI, as he showed signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test.

    It’s unclear if the police gave Thomas his phone call, or if he used it to “phone home” as his pint-sized film sidekick once did.

    Actor Henry Thomas' Mugshot, Washington County Jail, October 21, 2019
    Washington County Jail
    Actor Henry Thomas' Mugshot, Washington County Jail, October 21, 2019

    Police did not reveal what substance Thomas had in his system at the time of his arrest, but it is known that he received a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, or DUII, which is Oregon’s chosen term comparable to other states’ charge of “driving under the influence” (DUI) or “driving while intoxicated” (DWI).

    It’s also unknown whether this is Thomas’ first DUII. One has to accrue four DUIIs in the state of Oregon within a 10-year period before it’s considered a felony.

    Thomas is reportedly still married to his wife Annalee; however, it appears his spouse, and mother of two of his children, did not show up to the Washington County Jail as the man was released on his own recognizance at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    Aside from his film career as a child, the actor has recently appeared as a recurring character in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and has been known to perform with a band in Texas by the name of The Blue Heelers and Farspeaker in Los Angeles.

