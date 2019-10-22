Register
23:19 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dances as she is introduced at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

    Hillary Clinton Rumoured to Say She Would Run for President if She Felt She Could Win – Report

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe

    Speculation that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who was beaten by Donald Trump, could dive into the 2020 race for the presidency has been fuelled by her remarks during a PBS News Hour interview. She said that she could defeat Donald Trump "again" if she decided to jump into a hypothetical run.

    Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 but lost to US President Donald Trump, has been telling people in private that she would consider jumping into the 2020 primary race again if she thought that she could win, The New York Times reports. The outlet claims to cite several people from Democratic circles who share a concern about the fractured field of Dem hopefuls.

    Apart from Clinton, Democratic heavyweight former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is said to in private conversations have expressed his readiness to join the large crop of candidates who are currently fighting for the nomination, if there is an opening. Thus, as the NYT points out, both Clinton and Bloomberg are unlikely to join the race.

    Meanwhile, British newspaper The Independent notes that the report “illustrates a deep unease within the Democratic donor and establishment class”, which is said to have pushed for Clinton in the 2016 election race. The newspaper even cites claims that Bernie Sanders, who is running again now, lost the nomination then because the primary was rigged.

    Sanders and another progressive candidate, Elizabeth Warren, who has refused to take donations from corporations and big donors, have left former Vice President Joe Biden, who has preferred not to turn this potentially generous hand away, behind in the polls.

    Meanwhile, in early October, Clinton mentioned a hypothetical 2020 run during a PBS News Hour interview, saying she could defeat Trump "again" if she decided to jump back in.

    "So maybe there does need to be a rematch", Clinton said. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation".

    Even her 2016 rival Donald Trump has repeatedly called on “crooked” Hillary Clinton to try to run for presidency again. He first tweeted that Hillary Clinton “should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren”, later repeating his urge with a video of what appeared to be presidential debates between Trump and Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

    The former US presidential hopeful was quick to respond by warning Trump not to “tempt” her and saying that he should do his job.

    Related:

    Ben Shapiro Suggests Hillary Clinton Could ‘Steal Nomination’ If She Was To Jump In 2020 Race
    Trump Defends Rival Dem Candidate Against Hillary Clinton’s ‘Russian Asset’ Allegations
    Tags:
    Democratic Party, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, 2020 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse