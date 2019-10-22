Hillary Clinton Rumoured to Say She Would Run for President if She Felt She Could Win – Report

Speculation that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who was beaten by Donald Trump, could dive into the 2020 race for the presidency has been fuelled by her remarks during a PBS News Hour interview. She said that she could defeat Donald Trump "again" if she decided to jump into a hypothetical run.

Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 but lost to US President Donald Trump, has been telling people in private that she would consider jumping into the 2020 primary race again if she thought that she could win, The New York Times reports. The outlet claims to cite several people from Democratic circles who share a concern about the fractured field of Dem hopefuls.

Apart from Clinton, Democratic heavyweight former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is said to in private conversations have expressed his readiness to join the large crop of candidates who are currently fighting for the nomination, if there is an opening. Thus, as the NYT points out, both Clinton and Bloomberg are unlikely to join the race.

Meanwhile, British newspaper The Independent notes that the report “illustrates a deep unease within the Democratic donor and establishment class”, which is said to have pushed for Clinton in the 2016 election race. The newspaper even cites claims that Bernie Sanders, who is running again now, lost the nomination then because the primary was rigged.

Sanders and another progressive candidate, Elizabeth Warren, who has refused to take donations from corporations and big donors, have left former Vice President Joe Biden, who has preferred not to turn this potentially generous hand away, behind in the polls.

Meanwhile, in early October, Clinton mentioned a hypothetical 2020 run during a PBS News Hour interview, saying she could defeat Trump "again" if she decided to jump back in.

"So maybe there does need to be a rematch", Clinton said. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation".

Even her 2016 rival Donald Trump has repeatedly called on “crooked” Hillary Clinton to try to run for presidency again. He first tweeted that Hillary Clinton “should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren”, later repeating his urge with a video of what appeared to be presidential debates between Trump and Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

The former US presidential hopeful was quick to respond by warning Trump not to “tempt” her and saying that he should do his job.