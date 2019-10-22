One Person Injured in California High School Shooting - Reports

One person has reportedly been injured in the shooting at the high school, police said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“We had a shooting on the campus of Ridgway High School this morning. Right now we have an outstanding suspect. We have one victim. It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time”, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.
Several schools in the area are on lockdown. Reports say that multiple armed SWAT teams have arrived at the scene. Police are searching for the suspect after the incident.
— Amy Lieberfarb (@amylieberfarb) October 22, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)