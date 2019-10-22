Register
    Rep. Katie Hill - House Democrats 100 Days

    Dem. Rep. on ‘Impeachment’ Committee Allegedly Had ‘Throuple’ Relationship With Staffer – Report

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    As the outlet Red State claims, Democrat Katie Hill has had an affair not with one, but two people, working under her. One of them, a campaign staffer in her 20s, was involved in a polyamorous relationship with Hill and her now estranged husband. Her current legislative director, Graham Kelly, is rumoured to have been her other alleged lover.

    Representative Katie Hill (D-Ca), who is serving as vice chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and her now-estranged husband Kenny Heslep were involved in a three-way relationship with a female campaign staffer, the conservative website Red State claims. The outlet has published alleged photos of their messages, as well as snaps of the two women kissing and another depicting a naked woman, who resembles Hill, brushing another woman’s hair.

    According to the publication, Hill hired the 22-year-old out-of-college staffer in late 2017 and soon became part of the future congresswoman and her husband’s throuple. The trio is said to have travelled together on vacations, including a trip to Alaska, where the bombshell pictures were taken. As Red State points out, both Heslep and his wife’s reported employee believed that their affair, which continued even after Hill won her congressional race in 2018, was a long-term relationship. But the freshmen Congresswoman is said to have broken up with the two by late May, citing the necessity to focus on her work.

    Red State also shared what it claims to be messages sent by Heslep to a friend and photos of his now-deleted Facebook page that allege Hill also had a sexual relationship with her then-finance director, who has since become legislative director at her Washington office, Graham Kelly. Heslep reportedly filed for divorce when he learned about the alleged affair.

    Although having sexual relations with employees (Hill’s alleged lover on her campaign can be classified as one as she received a salary, according to FEC records) is not generally prohibited in California, where she worked, the congresswoman’s rumoured affair with her legislative director might be a “plain-letter clear violation” of the House’s rules, according to Breitbart. The GOP majority passed the rule in February 2018 in the wake of the #MeToo movement and a string of sexual harassment scandals.

    “If Congresswoman Hill is engaged in a romantic relationship with one of her paid staffers, that is a clear cut ethics violation. These rules are in place to ensure Congress is a workplace free from abuse and sexual misconduct. The reports paint a troubling pattern that deserves a full investigation”, a senior congressional aide told the outlet.

    The House Ethics Committee, which investigates such cases, has declined to comment, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has not answered a request from the conservative outlet. Katie Hill remains tight-lipped about Red State’s report as well.

    Hill is on the Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, in which she serves as vice chairwoman. The latter is one of six committees that Pelosi has tasked with the “impeachment inquiry” into Donald Trump over allegations that he abused his power and pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son.

    Tags:
    sex scandal, affair, House of Representatives, White House, US
