Powerful Tornado Sweeps Through Northern Dallas - Photo, Video

A powerful tornado ravaged northern Dallas late on Sunday, leaving thousands of households without power and delaying flights.
According to local emergency services, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. The tornado warning has also been lifted and no flood warning has been issued.
Brother of a friend caught this picture of the Dallas #tornado. Taken at 66 and Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall. Absolutely insane shot. #txwx pic.twitter.com/oTQ22VgbuY— Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) 21 октября 2019 г.
VIDEO: this is what many neighborhoods look like in NW Dallas off of Walnut Hill. @CBSDFW #DallasTornado #dfwwx #TXWX #Tornado pic.twitter.com/8mQ15VtHBl— Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) 21 октября 2019 г.
