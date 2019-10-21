Fort Stewart Training Accident Leaves 3 Soldiers Dead, 3 Wounded

Fort Stewart said in a news release that six First Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were involved in an accident while riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during training early Sunday.
“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”
Three of the six soldiers were killed in the incident, while the three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital. The names of the soldiers have not yet been released, pending identification of family members, according to base officials.
"The entire 3ID extends its deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers involved in this incident," base officials said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)