Trump Slams Pelosi as She Visits Jordan to Discuss Syria, Says Schiff Should Be 'Deposed'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Jordan to discuss the administration's recent decision to pull troops from Syria.

Trump suggested that Pelosi should investigate the "red line" that Barack Obama said he would enforce in Syria during his presidency, claiming that one million people died as a result of Obama declaring a "red line" in Syria in 2012, and never enforcing it. Various estimates of Syria's civil war death toll from 2011 have hovered around 500,000 people.

Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

The US President referred to former President Obama's vow to use military force against the Syrian government if it used chemical weapons against rebel forces in Syria, which Obama eventually backed away from.

Pelosi defended the trip in a statement: "With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey’s incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran and Russia."

In the following tweets, Trump took aim at House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, calling him a con man and suggesting he should give a sworn deposition to the intelligence community inspector general.

....fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Last but not least, Trump defended his initial and since-reversed decision to host the G-7 summit at the Trump National Doral in Miami, claiming that very few media highlighted that he would personally take no profits from hosting the summit.

So interesting that, when I announced Trump National Doral in Miami would be used for the hosting of the G-7, and then rescinded due to Do Nothing Democrat/Fake News Anger, very few in Media mentioned that NO PROFITS would be taken, or would be given FREE, if legally permissible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump had announced late Saturday that the US would hold the G-7 at a site other than Doral after backlash grew, with many arguing that the move violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution barring federal officeholders from receiving gifts or benefits from foreign governments.