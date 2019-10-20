Register
16:20 GMT +320 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

    Twitterverse Aflame as Trump Accuses ‘Crooked Hillary’ of Being ‘At it Again’ Over Gabbard Row

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    In the wake of a Friday inter-Democratic feud between Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton, who assumed Gabbard was being groomed by a foreign state for her 2020 bid, even the Republican US president weighed in on the hullabaloo.

    In a newly published tweet, POTUS took a dig at “crooked Hillary” Clinton arguing she is “at it again". He then recalled her calling Democratic 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favourite” and also bringing up Clinton’s typical rhetoric that Trump is “also a big Russia lover".

    He opted for a cheeky response this time admitting that he is indeed fond of Russian people, like all the rest of people, before hitting with his verdict on Hillary:

    POTUS’s defence of the Democrats at large, a rare occurrence, naturally couldn’t go unnoticed in the comments section:

    A few straight away recalled a hit book and its screen adaptation “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest":

    Many wondered how Trump's love for all reconciles with his “calling people names", with one user arguing he should take a break from his misanthropic speeches at least on Sundays:

    Another ironically remarked that there is a so-called “Hillary card”  - one of Trump’s trump cards, something POTUS often makes use of to “deflect” bad news:

    Apart from Trump’s comment about his love for the “Russian people", hilarious memes on Clinton also arrived:

    “America has noticed Hillary has an unnatural preoccupation with Russia", another user pointed out, while a different one remarked that Clinton had been “exonerated” by Trump’s own state department.

    “To Hillary, anyone that doesn’t hand her a check and or a drink is a Russian agent and or a Racist", another commenter added, with another posting a picture on the subject:

    Some remarked in Clinton’s defence that there was actually no mention of Tulsi’s name:

    On Thursday, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that the Russians are currently “grooming” a Democrat running in the presidential primary to run in the vote and lobby for their interests. With Clinton giving no names, the comment was purported to be targeted at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously accused of being boosted by Russia:

    "I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate", Clinton said, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. "She's the favorite of the Russians", she asserted.

    Gabbard hit back on Twitter on Friday, dubbing Clinton in a very strongly-worded manner “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long and have finally come out from behind the curtain".

    On MSNBC Saturday, former Clinton campaign official Zerlina Maxwell said Hillary Clinton should have lashed out even more severely at Rep. Tulsi Gabbard:

    “I think she didn’t go far enough, and we have to decide whether or not we’ll listen to Hillary Clinton, who lived through this in 2016, or whether or not we’re going to do what we did in 2016, is decide that what she’s saying is irrelevant because of how we feel personally about her, and I think that that would be a mistake", said Maxwell, recounting how “anchors literally laughed” at her when she “said it was Russia".

    She urged the public to “listen to us now” bringing up the red banner on her computer system that said during the campaign: “Government hackers are trying to infiltrate your account".

    “So, this is a real warning. And I think that we would be smart to listen before it’s too late", Maxwell thundered.

    Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, was due to speak in Washington at the 2019 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, but at the last minute had a change of heart citing a scheduling conflict as her reason for the pullout.

    However, a source close to the Clintons' told Slate that the decision to cancel was made because Kirstjen Nielsen, the former secretary of homeland security, is also expected to speak at the event. Incidentally, Tulsi Gabbard also appears to be one of the speakers attending the summit.

    Related:

    Ben Shapiro Suggests Hillary Clinton Could ‘Steal Nomination’ If She Was To Jump In 2020 Race
    ‘Queen of Warmongers’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Hillary Clinton Over Russian ‘Grooming’ Claims
    Hillary Clinton Ditches DC Event Attended by Tulsi Gabbard, Kirstjen Nielson
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, POTUS, row, media, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse