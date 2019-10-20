Register
14:40 GMT +320 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Pentagon Set to Study Roswell-Linked  ‘UFO Metamaterials’ – Reports

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The deal is understood to have been signed earlier this month in the wake of reports that the allegedly obtained evidence was related to a New Mexico location central to a series of UFO conspiracies. Weeks earlier, a media frenzy arose when the US Navy confirmed that videos with US pilots indeed sported some “unidentified phenomena".

    US forces have confirmed cutting a “curious cooperative” deal with the company To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA) set up by former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge, to look into the artefacts of alien origin purported to have been artificially created, The Drive reported citing a copy of the agreement obtained at the courtesy of The Army's Ground Vehicle System Centre.

    Tbe edition went on to state that the Pentagon is thereby planning to check TTSA’s earlier claims that it had acquired extra-terrestrial metamaterials related to the Roswell (New Mexico) UFO crash conspiracy theory.

    TTSA first announced the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) on 17 October, with an initial report on it published in the War Zone remarking the deal won’t involve any revenue for the company.  According to the copy cited by The Drive, the agreement gained legal force on 10 October, after it was signed by Jeffery Langhout, the centre's director, and Kari DeLonge, Tom DeLonge's sister who has held the title of Chief Content Officer for TTSA.

    The metamaterials, which TTSA claimed in July 2019 to possess, are engineered composites that have electrical properties not present in any naturally occurring form of the material, which accounts for a number of unique qualities including certain impacts on the transmission of electromagnetic waves.

    Referring to the specifics of the “extra-terrestrial” material stated to be in TTSA’s hands, one of the document's sections reads:

    "To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science is a company with materiel and technology innovations that offer capability advancements for Army ground vehicles".

    The excerpt then continues to outline the specifics:

    "These technology innovations have been acquired, designed, and produced by the Collaborator [TTSA], leveraging advancements in metamaterials and quantum physics to push performance gains".

    According to TTSA’s summer press release on the allegedly acquired material, the samples in question look as follows:

    “One 1.75” x 1.25” x 0.25” piece of micron-layered Bismuth/Magnesium-Zinc metal; (ii) six pieces of Bismuth/Magnesium-Zinc metal; (iii) one piece of Aluminum that TTSA physicist Hal Puthoff already in his possession that is currently on loan from Seller; and (iv) one round black and silver metal flake that physicist Puthoff already has in his possession currently on loan from Seller (collectively, the “Metal Pieces”)".

    The history of the samples is a tad convoluted, as the late Art Bell, long-time host of the paranormal radio programme Coast to Coast AM, was reported to have originally acquired these from a purported anonymous source.

    Bell said the individual claimed that his grandfather had been in an unspecified branch of the US military, arguing the items were related to Roswell.

    The objects eventually landed in Tom DeLonge’s hands, who then sold them to TTSA, by way of Linda Moulton Howe, an investigative journalist who is also a prominent member of the UFO community. Howe claimed a number of labs and corporations including the Army's Redstone Arsenal, attempted to look into them, but could neither track their origins nor reproduce them.

    Last month, US Navy officials confirmed that a trio of viral videos allegedly featuring military aircraft encountering strange UFO-like objects did indeed feature “unidentified aerial phenomena", the BlackVault website reported citing a few exclusively obtained statements.

    In a parallel move, Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, a high-profile member of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism subcommittee, claimed that the US Navy is withholding information about UFO sightings after he officially requested more data on the encounters and received none.

    Related:

    Alien Attack! Huge UFO Hovers in Sky Above Baltimore - Video
    US Army and UFO Specialists Unite to Investigate Mysterious Tech – Report
    Michael Sheen Claims Welsh Home Town Is 'British Area 51' After UFO Sightings
    Tags:
    crash, Roswell, aircraft, military aircraft, UFO, alien
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse