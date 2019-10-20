Watch Fearless Coach Hug and Disarm Student Who Carried Shotgun to School

According to the Multnomah County district attorney, the young man had been suffering from mental health issues for some time before the incident. His defence attorney also told journalists the teen went to the school in a bid to kill himself, carrying just one round, marked with the words, "The last red pill 5-17-19 just for me".

A school coach in Portland, Oregon, managed to stop a shotgun-wielding student from entering a classroom by simply hugging the troubled teen. The dramatic moment was caught on Parkrose High School's CCTV on 17 May.

The video shows a student – Angel Granados-Diaz – leaving the classroom and holding football coach Keanon Lowe, who took possession of the weapon. Lowe passes the shotgun to another staff member and hugs the teen, as the boy gets emotional.

Breaking News: video of Coach Keanon Lowe disarming Parkrose High School gunman Angel Granados-Diaz. More to come. pic.twitter.com/d7wK9ES6zi — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 19, 2019

​The coach then continues talking to the young man in order to calm him down. The police later arrested the student who pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building as well as to one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, KATU reported, adding that he was sentenced to three years of probation.