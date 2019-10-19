Hunter Biden Opens Up on "Honeymoon Phase", Matching Tatoos With New Wife

Hunter Biden, son of former Former Vice President Joe Biden recently found himself at the center of a political maelstrom over his work in Ukraine after a government whistleblower’s revelations pertaining to a 25 July phone call between Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart sparked an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats.

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, spoke in a candid interview for ABC News on Friday, opening up about his recent marriage to Melissa Cohen Biden, a filmmaker from South Africa.

With his new 33-year-old bride, whom he married in Los Angeles in May just six days after they met, by his side, Biden said:

"I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day.”

The wedding at Melissa's apartment was such a hasty affair that neither had families in attendance and their wedding photos were taken by a friend on his cellphone, shared Hunter Biden.

As he spoke of still being in an “incredible extended honeymoon” phase of his marriage, he confessed to having come clean with Melissa about his past that included a struggle with sobriety, getting kicked out of the Navy Reserve and dating his dead brother's wife.

His ex-wife Kathleen Biden filed a court motion in February 2017 seeking to freeze Biden's assets, claiming in court documents leaked to the New York Post that Biden had spent massive amounts of money in strip clubs and on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes. She also stated that Hunter Biden was dating Hallie, his late brother's widow.

Since then the 49-year-old has been in the spotlight regarding his business dealings in Ukraine and China, but he brushed off suggestions he had been lying low.

"I live my life in the open. I get in my car in the morning and I go down the road and I get coffee and I go to the same place for lunch with Melissa and I go about doing my business and my work," he said.

Melissa, who recently became an American citizen, said she's not worried about the public pressure her husband is currently under.

He's incredibly strong," she said. "We don't worry that much. I think we laugh a lot more than we worry and we try and stay in a very positive light."

Regarding his relationship with his father Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Hunter maintained their relationship was strong and that they talk every day.

"I know where I stand with my dad. I know where I stand with my family," he said. © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington

Lately Hunter Biden has been called out over his business dealings with Ukraine, where he served on the board of energy company Burisma, as President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats over a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Hunter Biden told ABC that he had done “nothing wrong at all” but that he showed “poor judgement” in accepting the position on the board of Burisma