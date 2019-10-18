Register
10:58 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Rejects Calls for Social Media Ban on Trump, Defends Platform’s Ad Policy

    CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark Zuckerberg
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe

    Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday over a speech where the Facebook CEO defended his company's decision not to remove political adverts containing what is alleged to be false information.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has offered his opinion in response to calls for social media companies to suspend US President Donald Trump's activities on social media platforms such as Twitter, as he gave an exclusive interview on Fox News’s "The Daily Briefing".

    Zuckerberg said:

    "My belief is that in a democracy, I don’t think that we want private companies censoring politicians in the news."

    Zuckerberg was asked about Sen. Kamala Harris' demand earlier this month that Twitter shut down Donald Trump's account.

    The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate had cited the president's tweets against the whistle-blower, who revealed details of his call with the Ukrainian president and his posts slamming members of Congress.

    The CEO of the social-networking website Facebook emphasised that Silicon Valley shouldn't be taking such actions.

    "I generally believe that as a principle, people should decide what is credible and what they want to believe, who they want to vote for. And I don’t think that should be something that we want tech companies or any kind of company doing," said the American technology entrepreneur in the interview airing Friday at 2 PM ET.

    In connection with Facebook’s recent decision to update its policies for political and social issue ads ahead of 2020 elections, Mark Zuckerberg responded to criticism of his platform from another Democratic presidential candidate.

    Last week Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign account had tweeted that it had called the company’s bluff by creating a "Facebook ad with false claims" and submitted it to the social media site's platform, which approved it.

    Warren's team claimed Facebook had "changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies — explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine."

    In the Fox News interview, Zuckerberg stressed that it is important for Americans to "think for themselves" about what politicians say.

    "Political speech is one of the most scrutinised [forms of] speech that is out there, so that’s already happening. Our position on this is not an outlier," stated Zuckerberg.

    On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign targeted Mark Zuckerberg over a speech where the Facebook CEO defended his company's decision not to remove political adverts containing allegedly false information.

    “Facebook has chosen to sell Americans’ personal data to politicians looking to target them with disproven lies and conspiracy theories, crowding out the voices of working Americans,” read a statement by Bill Russo, the deputy communications director for the Biden campaign.
    "Zuckerberg attempted to use the Constitution as a shield for his company’s bottom line, and his choice to cloak Facebook’s policy in a feigned concern for free expression demonstrates how unprepared his company is for this unique moment in our history and how little it has learned over the past few years.”

    The comments followed a livestreamed speech made by Zuckerberg at Georgetown University where he argued that it is not Facebook's responsibility to regulate political content.

    Zuckerberg and Facebook had to deal with a backlash after the speech, especially after President Trump’s reelection campaign published a $1 million ad targeting Biden and accusing the former vice president of abusing office to pressure Ukrainian officials to stop a corruption investigation into his son Hunter Biden.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    House Democrats launched impeachment proceedings against President Trump in September following accusations that in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he had pressured the foreign leader to investigate corruption allegations targeting Joe Biden and his son.

    Trump has rejected all accusations levelled against him as a political “witch hunt”.

    Related:

    Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Dorsey to Discuss Social Media
    Unusually Candid: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Talks Fighting Warren and TikTok Via ‘Leaked Audio’
    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Positive About Encrypted Messaging, Despite Child Exploitation Concerns
    Barack Obama Makes a Veiled Attack on Trump for Use of Social Media
    Biden Campaign Accuses Mark Zuckerberg of Using 'Feigned Concern for Free Speech' to Post Trump Ads
    Tags:
    Hunter Biden, impeachment, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, social media, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse