Ben Shapiro Suggests Hillary Clinton Could ‘Steal Nomination’ If She Was To Jump In 2020 Race

Hillary Clinton might soon join the 2020 race for the White House and take advantage of the weak and fractured field of Democratic hopefuls, Ben Shapiro said on Thursday.

During "The Ben Shapiro Show," Shapiro said voters aren't responding to the current Democratic candidates’ initial policy proposals, creating tension as “people are not satisfied with the field they have.”

"Honestly, if Hillary Clinton were to make her grand reentrance, now would be about the time she should do it. Because the fact is, a lot of people are dissatisfied with [Joe] Biden. A lot of people are dissatisfied with [Elizabeth] Warren and Hillary is an enormous name."

Shapiro predicted that if Clinton got into the race she would easily clinch the nomination, but said she is unlikely to do so, paving the way for a Trump victory next November.

"If she were to jump in right now, I think there's a pretty good shot she wins the nomination," he said. "Now, is she actually going to do that? Probably not. And that means the Democratic field is pretty, extraordinarily weak."

The Daily Wire editor-in-chief also targeted Warren directly and slammed her as a liar, referring to the controversy over her past claims of Native American ancestry.

"The budding impression of Elizabeth Warren is that she's dishonest," he said. "She lies about everything... she lies about her 'Medicare-for-all' plan... and she has now gone back and deleted her tweet about Native American DNA... she's a damn liar."

Last Wednesday Clinton mentioned a hypothetical 2020 run during a PBS News Hour interview and said she could defeat Trump "again" if she decided to jump back in.

"So maybe there does need to be a rematch," Clinton said. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation."