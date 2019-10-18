New Poll Shows Sanders Beats Trump in Iowa While Biden, Warren Lose

A new poll released on Wednesday shows President Trump holding a lead over Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren in hypothetical match-ups.
The survey conducted by Emerson College discovered that 51% percent of registered voters would vote for Trump over Biden and Warren, who would both receive 49%.
The single leading Democrat in the race who could beat Trump in the Midwestern state according to this poll is Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads the President with 51%, while Trump would secure just 49 percent support - the exact reverse of the Biden and Warren match-ups.
This may turn out badly for Democrats, however, as the poll indicates that Warren and Biden are currently both tied in first place at 23% support among Democratic voters, leading the Democratic field. It also showed Mayor Pete Buttigieg in 3rd place with 16%, overtaking Bernie Sanders who is at 13%.
The poll surveyed 888 registered voters between 13-16 October and contains a 3.2 percentage-point margin of error.
A September poll from Emerson college illustrates a dramatic shift in preference among Democratic voters, who originally had Biden in the lead with 25% and Sanders trailing slightly at 24%. The consistency between the two polls, however, is that they both show Biden losing to Trump as well as a Sanders victory in the state.
Elizabeth Warren has seen a dramatic increase in the polls in recent weeks, overtaking fellow progressive Bernie Sanders and even securing a position as the frontrunner in certain polls.
The Iowa caucus is scheduled for 2 February 2020.
