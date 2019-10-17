'Voters Are Not Going to Decide' Trump's Impeachment, Pelosi Says

As Pelosi explained, voters already had their say during the last election, and impeachment is about the truth and the Constitution of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has recently announced that, apparently, voters in the United States won’t have a say over whether she and her colleagues honour their “oath of office” regarding the Trump impeachment issue, at least not directly.

During a weekly press briefing on 17 October, Pelosi insisted that "impeachment is about the truth and the Constitution of the United States", and that various poignant issues, like disapproval of Trump’s handling of the situation in Syria or his actions regarding gun violence, are "about the election", and that it has "nothing to do with what is happening in terms of our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and the facts that might support."

As she stopped, one reporter asked her: "At what point might you say let’s just let the voters decide?"

"The voters are not going to decide whether we honour our oath of office. They already decided that in the last election," Pelosi replied.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "impeachment is about the truth and the Constitution of the United States" and "has nothing to do" with the 2020 election.



"The voters are not going to decide whether we honor our oath of office." https://t.co/hKgyYUhgkT pic.twitter.com/IVmFbXtTMJ — ABC News (@ABC) 17 октября 2019 г.

​The house speaker’s sentiment did not seem to sit well with many social media users who criticised both her statement about the role of the voters and her claim that the impeachment proceedings have got nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election.

Like what is she a dictator now? Democrats are single handedly taking over the republic? — Groove411 (@Groove4111) 17 октября 2019 г.

Nervous Nancy is up early this morning trying to sell her bs. You know where this is going yo take us. You know it is all Lies. You know this is about 2020. We know we are sick of this harrassment of our @POTUS and his voter's. We know we will show up at the polls @SpeakerPelosi — Robin (@RBH0131) 17 октября 2019 г.

Seriously, I don't support Trump because of his tax policy as well as how he's handling Syria, but how can anyone say that the Dems impeachment efforts "has nothing to do" with the 2020 election. It's about that and even more about trying to illegally overturn the 2016 election. — Seán MacDonnchadha (@sean3377) 17 октября 2019 г.

The voters are not going to decide..... WTF! She just admitted a coup! — Tanya B (@MrsRoboto10) 17 октября 2019 г.

Earlier this week, Pelosi also declared that a full vote on the House of Representatives floor concerning US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry has not been scheduled.