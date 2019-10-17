Register
17 October 2019
    An Iwo Jima veteran signs autograph on the famous WWII photograph Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima shot by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal for Michael Scott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, at a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima February 19, 2010 at the National Museum of Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia

    US Marines Admit Misidentification of One of Six Soldiers in Iconic WWII Photo

    © AFP 2019 / ALEX WONG
    US
    Almost 7,000 US troops were killed in the five-week Battle of Iwo Jima during the Second World War. The photo of six US soldiers raising a flag on the Japanese island was taken by an AP photographer in February 1945.

    The US Marine Corps has admitted in a statement that it was Corporal Harold 'Pie' Keller rather than Private First Class Rene Gagnon who was one of the six flag-raisers seen in the iconic World War II photograph.  Keller died of a heart attack in 1979.

    “Regardless of who was in the photograph, each and every Marine who set foot on Iwo Jima, or supported the effort from the sea and air around the [Japanese] island is, and always will be, a part of our Corps’ cherished history. In the words of General David H Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, ‘they are all heroes’”, the statement pointed out.
    
    CC0
    Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima

    The marines spoke after historians Stephen Foley, Dustin Spence and Brent Westemeyer looked through archival film footage and other photos taken at Iwo Jima in order to determine Keller’s identity which was then confirmed by a marines investigative board and investigators from the FBI’s digital evidence laboratory.

    Keller’s daughter told NBC News that his family is grateful for the corrected identification, saying, “now we know he’s in that photo”.

    “When I would ask him about the photo on our wall, he would say something like, ‘That group raised a flag.’ He just never spoke much about this when we were growing up”, she added.

    Three of the six soldiers in the Pulitzer Prize winning image, made by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal on 23 January, 1945, died in the later stages of the Battle of Iwo Jima which claimed the lives of nearly 6,000 US troops.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse